Dr. Enrique Granda Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Enrique Granda Jr, MD

Dr. Enrique Granda Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Granda Jr works at Granda Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Granda Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Granda Medical Center
    8200 Wednesbury Ln Ste 102, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 988-0104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Enrique Granda Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427040856
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Granda Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granda Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Granda Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Granda Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Granda Jr works at Granda Medical Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Granda Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Granda Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granda Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granda Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granda Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

