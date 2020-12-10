See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD

Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Hanabergh works at Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanabergh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 696-0025
  2. 2
    Enrique Hanabergh Jr, MD PA
    20950 NE 27th Ct Ste 302, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 501-2451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction

Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760617716
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    • University of Miami
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanabergh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanabergh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanabergh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanabergh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanabergh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanabergh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanabergh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

