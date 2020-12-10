Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanabergh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD
Overview of Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD
Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Hanabergh works at
Dr. Hanabergh's Office Locations
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 696-0025
Enrique Hanabergh Jr, MD PA20950 NE 27th Ct Ste 302, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 501-2451
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hannabergh has been courteous and timely in responding to my questions and concerns both before and after my surgery. He is very knowledgeable with amazing bedside manner. I have nothing but good things to say about him and would quickly recommend him to anyone in need of his services. I am recovering smoothly from my breast augmentation and ab lipo...both of which have gotten plenty of compliments from the massage therapists who have done my drainage massages and are familiar with lots of work. If I were ever to have surgery again,I would without a doubt go to Dr. H.
About Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1760617716
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanabergh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanabergh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanabergh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hanabergh speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanabergh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanabergh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanabergh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanabergh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.