Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Enrique Hanabergh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Med Center
Dr. Hanabergh works at
Diagnostic Portable Lab21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 206, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 770-0062
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been a patient of Dr Hanabergh’s for many years. He’s most considerate caring and has excellent bed side manner. He’s very thorough in his examination and gives you his time. I have a lot of faith in Dr Hanabergh as my Cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1821087156
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Oakwood Hospital
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hanabergh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanabergh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanabergh has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanabergh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanabergh speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanabergh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanabergh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanabergh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanabergh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.