Dr. Enrique Hernandez, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med.



Dr. Hernandez works at Advanced Vascular Cardiac & Veins in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.