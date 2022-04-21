Overview of Dr. Enrique Infante, MD

Dr. Enrique Infante, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Granger, IN. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Infante works at South Bend Clinic in Granger, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN and Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.