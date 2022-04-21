Dr. Enrique Infante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Infante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Infante, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Granger, IN. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.
South Bend Clinic At Granger14950 STATE ROAD 23, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 243-2221
Elkhart General Hospital600 East Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 293-2893
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Infante is a caring doctor who went above and beyond when I was in the hospital. I HIGHLY recommend him. He’s both knowledgeable and kind—one of the best doctors I’ve ever met.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194707117
- Ponce School of Medicine
Dr. Infante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Infante accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Infante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Infante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Infante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Infante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Infante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.