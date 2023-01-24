Dr. Enrique Jacome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Jacome, MD
Dr. Enrique Jacome, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Jacome's Office Locations
Fleur Women's Health Center72780 Country Club Dr Ste A103, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 779-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very knowledgeable in hormonal treatment. Got my pelleting done with his device and the expert was so much better than others. Absolutely no bruising and healed very quickly with no issues. No bump from the pellets. I fell great from this procedure - it is life changing!
About Dr. Enrique Jacome, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
- Autonomous U Nuevo Leon
Dr. Jacome has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacome accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacome has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacome speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.