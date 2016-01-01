Overview

Dr. Enrique Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Lopez works at Centro Medico Del Valle in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.