Overview of Dr. Enrique Mendez, MD

Dr. Enrique Mendez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Medicine - Rheumatology



Dr. Mendez works at Imperial Health LLP in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.