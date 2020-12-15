Dr. Polanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enrique Polanco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Polanco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madrey Maestra and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Polanco works at
Locations
-
1
Health First Medical Group1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2F, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 312-3487
-
2
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polanco?
If you want a Doctor that cares about you ; analyzes everything to be certain it is right for you and follows up to be sure you are getting the results he expected he is your guy. Also, follow his instructions he was the first Doctor to insist that I go to a sleep clinic and they found I had a bad case of sleep apnea which is hard on your heart. Other Doctors just suggested a sleep study ; he is the one that had follow through. When I first met him I wasn't excited about him; you need to give him time he is excellent.
About Dr. Enrique Polanco, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306899026
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Harper U Hosp/Detroit Recvng Hosp
- Wayne State U/Detroit Med Ctr
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madrey Maestra
