Dr. Enrique Quintero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Quintero, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Monterrey, Division Ciencias De La Salud, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Quintero works at
Locations
Allergy & ENT Associates- The Woodlands Town Center9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 364-1001
Allergy & ENT Associates10847 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Directions (281) 874-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quintero and his office have been great to work with.
About Dr. Enrique Quintero, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Central Texas Medical Foundation
- Universidad De Monterrey, Division Ciencias De La Salud, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quintero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quintero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quintero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quintero has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quintero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quintero speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintero.
