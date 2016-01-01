See All Family Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Enrique Ramos, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Enrique Ramos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ramos works at Ramos Medical Associates Inc in Torrance, CA with other offices in Gardena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ramos Medical Associates Inc
    22525 Maple Ave, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Ramos Medical Associates
    1149 W 190th St Ste 2300, Gardena, CA 90248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 538-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Overweight
Rash
Ringworm
Overweight
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm
Overweight
Rash
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pelvic Exams
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Enrique Ramos, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477545531
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
