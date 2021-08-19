Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enrique Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Rivera, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
Coastal Cardiovascular Consultants, PLLC3904 Cortez Rd W Ste 300, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 345-1950
Coastal Cardiovascular Consultants4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 752-2840
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend him because apart from being a magnificent Cardiologist, he is an excellent person, God bless him.
About Dr. Enrique Rivera, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1831186279
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida | University of Nebraska
- University of South Florida
- University Central Del Caribe
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Hypotension, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.