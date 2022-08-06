Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD
Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Serrano works at
Dr. Serrano's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists802 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-2231Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. He spent his time to listen to my concerns. I recommend it. Explained everything to me.
About Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487775649
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- National Naval Medical Center-Bethesda|National Naval Medical Center-Walter Reed National Military Medical Center|Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico
- Epilepsy and Neurology
