Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD

Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Serrano works at HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Serrano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists
    802 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 933-2231
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Excellent Doctor. He spent his time to listen to my concerns. I recommend it. Explained everything to me.
    GA — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487775649
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • National Naval Medical Center-Bethesda|National Naval Medical Center-Walter Reed National Military Medical Center|Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serrano works at HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Serrano’s profile.

    Dr. Serrano has seen patients for Tremor and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

