Overview of Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD

Dr. Enrique Serrano, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Serrano works at HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.