Dr. Enrique Silberblatt, MD
Dr. Enrique Silberblatt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Aesthetic Surgery of Virginia3505 BRAMBLETON AVE, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 776-1600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Hands down the best doctor in the city. He's super talented and wonderful bedside manner. He and all of the staff are wonderful.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Ala
- University of Pittsburgh
- University Miami
- New York Medical College
- Princeton U
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Silberblatt speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberblatt.
