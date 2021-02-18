See All Plastic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Enrique Silberblatt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (48)
Map Pin Small Roanoke, VA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Enrique Silberblatt, MD

Dr. Enrique Silberblatt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. Silberblatt works at Aesthetic Surgery of Virginia, Roanoke, VA in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silberblatt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Surgery of Virginia
    3505 BRAMBLETON AVE, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 776-1600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Irregularities
Facial Lesions
Liposuction
Facial Irregularities
Facial Lesions
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 18, 2021
Hands down the best doctor in the city. He's super talented and wonderful bedside manner. He and all of the staff are wonderful.
— Feb 18, 2021
About Dr. Enrique Silberblatt, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1023278934
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Ala
Residency
  • University of Pittsburgh
Internship
  • University Miami
Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Undergraduate School
  • Princeton U
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Enrique Silberblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Silberblatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Silberblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silberblatt works at Aesthetic Surgery of Virginia, Roanoke, VA in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Silberblatt’s profile.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberblatt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

