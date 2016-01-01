Dr. Enrique Slodownik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slodownik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Slodownik, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Slodownik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Slodownik works at
Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Gastroenterology - Wilshire8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 967-1884
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slodownik?
About Dr. Enrique Slodownik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962414177
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slodownik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slodownik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slodownik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slodownik works at
Dr. Slodownik has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slodownik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slodownik speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Slodownik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slodownik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slodownik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slodownik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.