Dr. Enrique Spindel, MD
Dr. Enrique Spindel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex.
Ralph V Bailey MD6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 205, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 344-0450
Austin Regional Clinic6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-6611
Austin Regional Clinic PA2785 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702 Directions (737) 910-6700
- 4 6210 E Highway 290, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 344-0450
Dr. Spindel was amazing. Responsive, followed up. Addressed all my concerns other doctors did not address. Highly recommended.
- 45 years of experience
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- U Alberta Hosp
- U Natl Autonoma of Mex
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Spindel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spindel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spindel.
