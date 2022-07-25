See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (44)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD

Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Marshal University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Sta Ana works at Memorial & Katy Surgical Specs in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sta Ana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Town and Country Office
    1140 Business Center Dr Ste 400, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-1981
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Katy Office
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 420, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-1981
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 25, 2022
    I am 92 years old and I went into the ER with a bowel obstruction. Dr. Sta Ana operated on me and took care of the issue. I am so glad he was there for me.
    BB Dawson — Jul 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD
    About Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1669499612
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Massachusetts Medical Center, Worcester, Ma
    Residency
    • St Elizabeths Med Ctr Boston
    Medical Education
    • Marshal University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sta Ana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sta Ana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sta Ana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sta Ana works at Memorial & Katy Surgical Specs in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sta Ana’s profile.

    Dr. Sta Ana has seen patients for Lipomas and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sta Ana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sta Ana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sta Ana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sta Ana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sta Ana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

