Overview of Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD

Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Marshal University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Sta Ana works at Memorial & Katy Surgical Specs in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.