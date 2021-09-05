Dr. Enrique Tello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Tello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Enrique Tello, MD
Dr. Enrique Tello, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tello's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Psychiatric Group PC60 Washington Ave Ste 304, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-2890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tello?
Dr Tello has helped me immensely, he is kind, caring and truly is concerned with my well being. I would recommend him without any reservations.
About Dr. Enrique Tello, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154319416
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tello works at
Dr. Tello has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tello speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.