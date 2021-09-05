See All Psychiatrists in Hamden, CT
Dr. Enrique Tello, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Enrique Tello, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Hamden, CT
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Enrique Tello, MD

Dr. Enrique Tello, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tello works at Spectrum Psychiatric Group in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Tello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Psychiatric Group PC
    60 Washington Ave Ste 304, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 281-2890

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tello?

    Sep 05, 2021
    Dr Tello has helped me immensely, he is kind, caring and truly is concerned with my well being. I would recommend him without any reservations.
    Loretta — Sep 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Enrique Tello, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Enrique Tello, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tello to family and friends

    Dr. Tello's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tello

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Enrique Tello, MD.

    About Dr. Enrique Tello, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154319416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Tello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tello works at Spectrum Psychiatric Group in Hamden, CT. View the full address on Dr. Tello’s profile.

    Dr. Tello has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Enrique Tello, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.