Overview of Dr. Enrique Tello, MD

Dr. Enrique Tello, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tello works at Spectrum Psychiatric Group in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.