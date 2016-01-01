Dr. Enrique Testa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Testa, MD
Overview of Dr. Enrique Testa, MD
Dr. Enrique Testa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from U Chile Santiago and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Testa works at
Dr. Testa's Office Locations
-
1
SMG Brookline Primary Care226 Harvard Ave Ste 3, Allston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 272-2307
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Testa?
About Dr. Enrique Testa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598746356
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Hosp Del Salvador-U Chile
- U Chile Santiago
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Testa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Testa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Testa works at
Dr. Testa has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Testa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Testa speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Testa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Testa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.