Overview of Dr. Enrique Velazquez, MD

Dr. Enrique Velazquez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Velazquez works at ENRIQUE VELAZQUEZ, M.D., P.A. in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.