Overview of Dr. Entela Pone, MD

Dr. Entela Pone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tirana and is affiliated with Olean General Hospital.



Dr. Pone works at Pone Rheumatology PLLC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.