Overview of Dr. Entidhar Al Sawah, MD

Dr. Entidhar Al Sawah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL.



Dr. Al Sawah works at University South Florida Wmns H in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.