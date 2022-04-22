See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Enzo Abad, DO

Pain Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Enzo Abad, DO

Dr. Enzo Abad, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Abad works at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto General Hospital
    2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 512-4460
  2. 2
    Diabetic Foot Care Associates Inc
    182 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 512-4460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Dr. Enzo Abad excelente Profesional, de Gran Calidad Humana. La Consulta cuenta con un staff de trato afable y profesional.
    Irma Jerez — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Enzo Abad, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enzo Abad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abad works at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abad’s profile.

    Dr. Abad has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

