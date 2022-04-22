Overview of Dr. Enzo Abad, DO

Dr. Enzo Abad, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Abad works at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.