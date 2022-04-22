Dr. Enzo Abad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enzo Abad, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Enzo Abad, DO
Dr. Enzo Abad, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Abad's Office Locations
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 512-4460
Diabetic Foot Care Associates Inc182 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 512-4460
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Enzo Abad excelente Profesional, de Gran Calidad Humana. La Consulta cuenta con un staff de trato afable y profesional.
About Dr. Enzo Abad, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942327085
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- FIU
- Pain Medicine
