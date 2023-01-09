Dr. Eon Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eon Shin, MD
Dr. Eon Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 335, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Have had several visits with Dr. Shin for my Dupuytren's contracture. He was always willing to listen and take the time to answer questions. Ultimately, I had the collagenase injection and, one month after the procedure, I have full movement and use of my hand so, it was successful. However, I would have liked to have had more information on possible side effects of the injection since it was much more uncomfortable than I expected. I did a fairly rigorous internet search beforehand but did not see the issue that I experienced. In hind sight, I would have had the surgery instead of the injection had I known about the side effects that I experienced. When I did call the office about the discomfort, I did get a prompt response from his assistant and the doctor - that reduced my concern.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1841228608
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
