Dr. Eon Shin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (142)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Eon Shin, MD

Dr. Eon Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Shin works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shin's Office Locations

    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 335, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 09, 2023
    Have had several visits with Dr. Shin for my Dupuytren's contracture. He was always willing to listen and take the time to answer questions. Ultimately, I had the collagenase injection and, one month after the procedure, I have full movement and use of my hand so, it was successful. However, I would have liked to have had more information on possible side effects of the injection since it was much more uncomfortable than I expected. I did a fairly rigorous internet search beforehand but did not see the issue that I experienced. In hind sight, I would have had the surgery instead of the injection had I known about the side effects that I experienced. When I did call the office about the discomfort, I did get a prompt response from his assistant and the doctor - that reduced my concern.
    — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Eon Shin, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    22 years of experience
    English, Korean
    Male
    1841228608
    Education & Certifications

    BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Yale University School Of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eon Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shin works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shin’s profile.

    Dr. Shin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

