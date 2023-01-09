Overview of Dr. Eon Shin, MD

Dr. Eon Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Shin works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.