Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD
Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Atwal works at
Dr. Atwal's Office Locations
Atwal Eye Care3095 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 Directions (716) 896-8831
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding experience! The professionalism of the staff and knowledge of the staff are second to none. From the open house to the evaluation to the surgery, they were extremely patient and took the time to sneer every question I had and educated me on the entire process. My wife couldn’t believe how smooth things went and how quickly the surgery was when she drove me. I’ve recommended them to several friends and family members and will continue to recommend them to anyone considering laser correction surgery. You made the experience so positive and seem less, it made me question why I waited so long to have this done. Thank you!!
About Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC MCLNO/LSUHC
- Lsu-Ochsner Med Fdn
- Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp
- Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine
- Jagiellonian U Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.