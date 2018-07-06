Overview

Dr. Ephron Shohat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Shohat works at Ephron Z. Shohat MD LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.