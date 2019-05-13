Overview

Dr. Epifanio Anzaldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Anzaldo works at Womens Primary Health Physicians-orange County A Medical Group Inc. in Orange, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.