Dr. Er-Kai Gao, MD
Overview of Dr. Er-Kai Gao, MD
Dr. Er-Kai Gao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Gao's Office Locations
Er-kai Gao MD Inc.8851 Center Dr Ste 603, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (760) 751-5324
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great! I take my daughter to Dr. Gao. She suffers from a severe TBI. He is super nice and excellent at explaining things. He’s patient and funny and caring. We appreciate his medical expertise.
About Dr. Er-Kai Gao, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1710064944
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
