Overview of Dr. Er-Kai Gao, MD

Dr. Er-Kai Gao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Gao works at Er-kai Gao MD Inc. in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.