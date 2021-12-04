Dr. Era Hanspal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanspal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Era Hanspal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.
Albany Med Ctr Mvmnt Dsrdr Clin47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
I love Dr. Hanspal - she's wonderful, friendly, smart, and caring. I feel like Im in good hands with her, and I feel like she cares about me as a whole person, not just as someone with a tic disorder. Her recommendations take into account other things that are going on in my life that could affect my condition, or how certain treatments could affect other aspects of my life. I would highly, highly recommend her.
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hanspal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanspal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanspal has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanspal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanspal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanspal.
