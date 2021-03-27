Dr. Era Murzaku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murzaku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Era Murzaku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Era Murzaku, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Rutgers-RW Johnson and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Murzaku works at
Locations
Era Murzaku8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-5821Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I recently changed dermatologists and Dr. Murzaku came highly recommended. She was a perfect fit for me. She really listened and worked with me to put together a wonderful plan, taking into account my lifestyle. The office staff was super friendly and helpful as well. I am so glad to have found her and to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Murzaku to take good care of my health.
About Dr. Era Murzaku, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1275927162
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Rutgers-RW Johnson
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murzaku has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murzaku accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murzaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murzaku works at
Dr. Murzaku speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murzaku. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murzaku.
