Overview

Dr. Erasmo Passaro, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Passaro works at Florida Center for Neurology in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.