Dr. Erasto Canales, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Canales works at Canales & Canales Mds in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.