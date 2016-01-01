See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Covington, LA
Dr. Ercole Favaloro III, MD

Emergency Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ercole Favaloro III, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. 

Dr. Favaloro III works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stepg
    1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Detoxification Evaluation
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Ercole Favaloro III, MD

Specialties
  • Emergency Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467989582
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ercole Favaloro III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favaloro III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Favaloro III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Favaloro III works at STEPG in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Favaloro III’s profile.

Dr. Favaloro III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favaloro III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favaloro III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favaloro III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

