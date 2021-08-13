Overview of Dr. Erdem Aydur, MD

Dr. Erdem Aydur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Aydur works at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Mills in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.