Dr. Helseth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erek Helseth, MD
Overview of Dr. Erek Helseth, MD
Dr. Erek Helseth, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Helseth works at
Dr. Helseth's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2624 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Helseth is a terrific doctor. He explained things to me in a way that I could understand. He took away the fear I had of having a stroke. I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a neurologist in the Redding area. I am so glad I found him online after going to Chico with poor results. Dodie Maguire
About Dr. Erek Helseth, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780651943
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helseth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Helseth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Helseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helseth works at
Dr. Helseth has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helseth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Helseth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helseth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helseth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helseth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.