Overview of Dr. Erek Helseth, MD

Dr. Erek Helseth, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Helseth works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.