Dr. Erek Latzka, MD
Overview of Dr. Erek Latzka, MD
Dr. Erek Latzka, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Latzka works at
Dr. Latzka's Office Locations
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Latzka is a fantastic Sports Medicine/Orthopedic specialist, who specializes in non-surgical interventions. He takes the time to listen to his patients and works with them to develop the best treatment plan for their specific situation. He is a highly skilled and empathetic physician.
About Dr. Erek Latzka, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1336587385
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
