Dr. Erel Laufer, MD
Overview of Dr. Erel Laufer, MD
Dr. Erel Laufer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Strasbourg France - M.D. and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Dr. Laufer's Office Locations
Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery3129 ALT 19, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 591-3208MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate the work. My case was unusual and your judgement was spot on with size and procedure. I went from hating my breasts/scars to loving the shape and appearance. Everyone has been amazing. Kat was wonderful throughout the recovery period answering all of my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Erel Laufer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Long Island Jewish Hillside Medical Center, New York
- St Francis Hospital Med Center
- University of Strasbourg France - M.D.
- University of Strasbourg France
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laufer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laufer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laufer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laufer speaks French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Laufer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laufer.
