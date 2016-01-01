Overview of Dr. Erene Nawar, MD

Dr. Erene Nawar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Nawar works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.