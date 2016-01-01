Dr. Mejias II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erenio Mejias II, MD
Overview of Dr. Erenio Mejias II, MD
Dr. Erenio Mejias II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They graduated from University De Santiago Faculty De Med Santiago De Compostela Spain and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mejias II' Office Locations
Erenio Mejias, MD505 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Directions (908) 354-5461
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erenio Mejias II, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Mountainside Hospital
- University De Santiago Faculty De Med Santiago De Compostela Spain
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejias II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejias II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejias II works at
Dr. Mejias II speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejias II. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejias II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejias II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejias II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.