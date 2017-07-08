Overview of Dr. Ereny Bishara, DO

Dr. Ereny Bishara, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Montgomery General Hospital.



Dr. Bishara works at CAMC Orthopedic Trauma Group in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Broken Arm and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.