Dr. Ereny Bishara, DO
Overview of Dr. Ereny Bishara, DO
Dr. Ereny Bishara, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Montgomery General Hospital.
Dr. Bishara's Office Locations
Associated Radiologists Inc.415 Morris St Ste 201, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Montgomery General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My current Orthopedic Surgeon has 40 years experience. After reviewing the xrays, He could not believe how good of a job Dr. Bishara had done on my leg. She was very personable to my wife as well. Although we are states away, she followed up with us.
About Dr. Ereny Bishara, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932373198
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishara has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, Broken Arm and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
