Dr. Erez Minka, DO
Overview
Dr. Erez Minka, DO is a Dermatologist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1605 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 697-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Minka was very kind and made me feel at ease. He never made me feel like his time was more valuable than mine. He explained his plan of work on me and helped me get to where I wanted to be! Inhighly recommend him! Thanks Dr Minka!
About Dr. Erez Minka, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine (Lecom)
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton
- University Of Maryland--College Park
Frequently Asked Questions
