Dr. Erez Minka, DO

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Erez Minka, DO is a Dermatologist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1605 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 697-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Cyst
Lipomas
Patch Testing
Cyst
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2019
    Dr Minka was very kind and made me feel at ease. He never made me feel like his time was more valuable than mine. He explained his plan of work on me and helped me get to where I wanted to be! Inhighly recommend him! Thanks Dr Minka!
    — Dec 11, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Erez Minka, DO
    About Dr. Erez Minka, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679993265
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine (Lecom)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland--College Park
    Undergraduate School

