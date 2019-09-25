Overview of Dr. Erez Nossek, MD

Dr. Erez Nossek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Nossek works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.