Dr. Erez Nossek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erez Nossek, MD
Dr. Erez Nossek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Nossek works at
Dr. Nossek's Office Locations
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nossek is my Guardian Angel. He took care of my Aneurysm August 2015. I go once a year for an MRI to make sure everything is good. I'd recommend him anytime.
About Dr. Erez Nossek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326461658
Education & Certifications
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
