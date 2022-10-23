See All Vascular Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.7 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD

Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School of Medicine

Dr. Albakri works at Florida Neurovascular Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albakri's Office Locations

    Neurovascular Home Healthcare LLC
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 250-9101
    Harborside Medical Tower
    4 Columbia Dr, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 259-0600

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 23, 2022
    He was astute as to the issues my husband was having and gave him the best care.
    About Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1104998376
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Nyu Sch Med-Nyu Mc
    • Muhlenberg Regl MC
