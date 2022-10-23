Overview of Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD

Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School of Medicine



Dr. Albakri works at Florida Neurovascular Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.