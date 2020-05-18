Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD
Overview of Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD
Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Dublin Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kocak's Office Locations
Dublin Office7450 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (855) 687-6227
Cincinnati Office2139 Auburn Ave # Leveld, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2323
Gahanna Office1080 Beecher Xing N Ste A, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (855) 687-6227Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kocak is awesome! Highly skilled surgeon, caring, compassionate, professional, explains options well. I felt well cared for and in very good hands while under his care. He has a terrific sense of humor which I appreciated.
About Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
