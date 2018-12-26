Dr. Eric Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Adams, MD
Dr. Eric Adams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Medical & Surgical Eye Specialists Inc.200 Medical Pkwy Ste 209, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9751
Medical and Surgical Eye Specialists6315 N Center Dr Bldg 20, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-7974
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I trust him and has UP to date office equipment for testing.
About Dr. Eric Adams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1164417077
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Internship
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Notre Dame
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
