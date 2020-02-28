Overview

Dr. Eric Albright, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Albright works at Kaiser Permanente Interstate Med Office Central in Portland, OR with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.