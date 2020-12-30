Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Allen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Eric Allen, DPM
Dr. Eric Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
The BEST, most personable podiatrist ever. We drive from Gig Harbor to see him - he’s that good.
About Dr. Eric Allen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336233402
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Allen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.