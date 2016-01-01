Overview of Dr. Eric Alyea, DO

Dr. Eric Alyea, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Alyea works at Franciscan Orthopedic Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.