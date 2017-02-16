Dr. Eric Amy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Amy, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Amy, MD
Dr. Eric Amy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Amy's Office Locations
WellSmart Health-Surgical Associates627 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 594-3446
Hospital Affiliations
- Acadian Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring and knowledgeable. Patiently listened to our questions and just as patiently answered. Definitely recommend Dr. Amy
About Dr. Eric Amy, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- LSU Baton Rouge
- General Surgery
Dr. Amy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amy has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Amy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amy.
