Overview of Dr. Eric Anctil, MD

Dr. Eric Anctil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universite Laval, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Anctil works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.